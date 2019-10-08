Enjoy Indian Street Food With A Twist At This Cafe

Set in a beautiful ambience with a spacious area and backside garden area, The Bangalore cafe, being a pure veg restaurant is one of the best cafes in the town. Everything is presented uniquely with a twist, fusion food being the theme. We tried some refreshing mocktails like Satrangi atrangi and Anar ki chul which were fruit-based and mango cream shake which can be infused with more mango pulp or syrup. The viral Bulldozer drink with red bull upside down was really interesting. To start with the starters, we had the most presentable Golgappe in the town with dry ice smoke and for a cafe, this golgappe were quite good with both sour and sweet flavours. The chatpate cones had the authentic taste of Indian streets. The sukhla ki potli was cute little bags wrapped over vegetable fillings, and deep-fried. But more than these, I liked the taste of tandoori cigars. One of the most recommended is BHARELA Cheese Pot, if u like Indian flavours, you are gonna love it. The chef's special sinful moment is a good fresh healthy salad with the goodness of cucumber and beetroot and beautifully presented. The Bombay gate Sandwich with spinach was something unique and Delicious too. The pasta was nothing special, but yes the thin crust pizza was a good shot, the paneer sizzler steak was soft and perfectly cooked but the rice lacked the sizzling flavours. A special mention to their pav bhaji, the bhaji was very authentic straight from the streets of Mumbai. Everyone should give this a try. Desserts: Both the coffee Rasmalai and Nutella baked cookies are good ones to complete this gastronomic journey. In all a good place for trying out some interesting veg cuisines.