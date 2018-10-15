Enjoy Luxurious Food At Nominal Rates Served At This Food Truck

The 5-star hotel The Lalit now has a food truck at all hotels all over India. The truck is open from 11 am to 11 pm on all days for you to gorge on some delicious treats at The Lalit in your city. The truck moves around the hotel premises only though. It's a small truck serving some continental fast food and to some go-to drinks as well. You can spot it mostly during the food festivals in the city. The main surprise comes in some delicious burgers and mac n' cheese pasta. The Bombay quesadillas and the fried mac n cheese rolls are drool-worthy. And these treats won't burn a hole in your pocket.