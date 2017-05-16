Enjoy A Beautiful Sunset At The Marine Drive Of Bangalore

Among the busy streets of Malleswaram and Sadashiva Nagar, you'll find this cute little lakeside garden. It's a man-made lake or tank, which was constructed to meet the water supply demands of Bangalore back in history. Now It's a tourist spot, ideal for families with kids or for a morning or evening run or else simply sit lakeside and enjoy the sunset. It is a very good alternative to Ulsoor lake but is more peaceful. The streets are canopied with lush green trees which make the experience so damn soothing and peaceful. The sunsets, especially during winters, are divine. The sparkling water, trees filled with flowers which fall like cherry blossoms, lakeside benches and gazebos, makes the whole experience worthwhile. Hence it can be rightly called as the Marine Drive of Bangalore.