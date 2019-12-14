Enjoy The Royal Affair Along With Some Yum Delicacies At Masala Mandi!

Masala Mandi: This is the perfect place to have lavish experience over lunch or dinner. This place will make you feel royal by their decor and different sitting arrangement. Beautiful blue and white colour combination with golden touch vessels beautiful ambience. Coming to the main part about the food they have varieties of dishes to serve on your plate. Starting with chats we had Dahi puri, Paani puri, Dahi bhalla, churmuri. Followed by starters Veg kebab, Cheese rolls and Veg tikky. They have varieties of chatni along with starters that was impressive. Now coming to barbecue in veg they had Soya chaap, paneer, Broccoli, pineapple and aloo. It was fresh and good in taste. Main course they have salads and three veg sabji, two daals and three different varieties of rotis and two types of rice. In desserts 'omg' I have not seen so many varieties of desserts in any buffet serving restaurant. Their kulfi you must try. And at last, by not the lead we have their Fire paan. It was so perfectly melted in the mouth. I would definitely suggest this place for any parties or get together with a big group.