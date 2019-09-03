Enjoy Your Monsoon Cuppa Of Heavenly Coffee At Third Wave Coffee Roasters

These guys think coffee making is an art. The spacious and chilled out vibe of this place also adds to the flavour of their delicious coffee. I tried the La Vie en Rose, a Coffee flavoured with cardamom, Rosewater and organic honey. They have a nice selection of exotic coffees like Lavender and Sea Salt, Vietnamese coffee. If you prefer a cold brew try their classic cold coffee. Their French Press Coffee has a smooth uplifting taste to it. If you prefer some snacks they have some healthy options like Flatbread with veggies and yummi-licious Cinnamon and Cream Cheese Rolls. They have a nice selection of croissants as well. The indoor area, as well as the outdoor balcony area, are nicely done with cute little tables and chairs in the balcony. If you want to ponder over life with bae overlooking a busy Kormangala street with a cappuccino and delicious croissant in hand, this is the place for you. Also, if you are struggling for a much-needed gem of an idea at work, the indoors is perfect with people lost in their partners or laptops. And yes also if you are a coffee lover!