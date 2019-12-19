Spend Your Weekend At This 150 Year Old Heritage In Coonoor

Erin Villa is a 150-year-old heritage villa homestay located in Coonoor, a six hour drive from Bangalore, perfect for a weekend getaway. Nestled in the Nilgiri mountain range, Erin villa once used to belong to an Irish couple has one main house and a guest cottage. The villa is situated at 1.8 kilometres away from the city of Coonoor towards the Singara Estate. The guest house has two bedrooms with attached bathrooms, sitting room, living room, dining room, a kitchenette and an extra toilet. The guest house can accommodate six people (four plus two) in total and it is priced at INR 11,999 per night (that is INR 2,000 per person), squad vacay goals!

The six-acre property is surrounded by tea plantations on two sides, forest on one and view of the plains below. Spot deer, bison, Malabar giant squirrels, mongooses and bears along with different species of birds and flowers during your stay at Erin Villa. With a stream at a stone's throw and a waterfall nearby (accessible with a short trek), this villa is perfect for anyone looking to relax and enjoy some fresh air. Breakfast is complimentary and you can either choose from the in-house menu or choose to dine at a local restaurant in Coonoor (included in the room rent). Spend some time to go around the city and check out Sim's Park, Dolphin's House, Toy Train at the Coonoor station and drive around the tea plantations. If you are looking for lunch and dinner options, check this out.