Have A Beautiful Experience With Some Delish Food & Drinks

Esperance is a new cafe opened in Jaynagar, exactly opposite to LA Casa. It's located on the first floor the place is such a treat to eyes. Trust me you will be mesmerized by looking at the ambience. I will recommend taking stairs just to not miss out on the wall painting and decor. As soon as you enter you can see two different types of seating one are normal tables and chairs the others are an attraction that is a booth kinda seating with mirror and flowers(please don't miss to check out the pictures). The whole time you are in the cafe you feel like you are in la-la land and it reminds you of fairy tales. Now let me talk about food. It was Delicious. The owner of the cafe comes personally asking for your suggestions and take your inputs seriously. Well to have a fairy tale experience with some lip-smacking grub do visit this place...