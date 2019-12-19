Balloon Pants And Lollipop Tops: Dress Your Kids In Summer Friendly Cottons By This Brand

Essika Kids makes natural dyed khadi and cotton clothing for kids between ages of one to eight. Functionality and simplicity are the two main characteristics of all their designs. The muted colours and texture of handwoven khadi are influenced by Japanese minimalism. They make cotton dresses in funky patterns and colours for girls and comfy tees and shorts for boys, all eco-friendly. Selling fun collections like ‘Jugglers’ and ‘Spring’, they sell baby clothes in pinks and blues with round pockets (paired with cute bow ties).

The ‘Playtime’ crop tops and bloomers are our favourites from all their collections. We also adore their ‘Lollipop’ tops and bottoms for boys which come with matching shoes. Starting at INR 800, the prices are on the steeper end so we suggest investing in these for special occasions and for gifting options. They also have balloon rompers and pants which imitate harem pants making this especially great for summer wear since it lets the skin breathe (and happens to look adorable on your babies).

