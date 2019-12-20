Roller Skating Or Dance Skating? Esther Roller Skating Club In Koramangala At Your Service

Skating is for everyone, according to Esther, so whether you’re a beginner, an expert, still in school, or even middle-aged, she has a class that works for anyone looking to join! Esther Roller Skating Club even offers free skating classes on weekends for kids looking to learn the basics and skate recreationally without the competitive edge. There are even classes for special needs individuals, with different levels to suit people across the disability spectrum! Super cool.