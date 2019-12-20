This Store In Koramangala Will Solve Your Clothing Woes

Estilo Canta is a treasure trove for the boys since it only caters to men’s clothing and is quite affordable. They’ve got all kinds of shirts (calling all Christ Uni boys) in cottons and linens and even some chic ones with mandarin collars.

With some great options in lovely floral and checkered prints, you’ll be sure to charm all the girls in your class, department, and college (and maybe get your crush to like you back) at a reasonable INR 800. They even have some T-shirts for evenings out with friends for three pieces at INR 1000. Apart from shirts, they sell denim and corduroy pants and find comfy, yet smart shorts and chinos. Since it's a surplus export mart, the quality of apparel here is great, with the benefit of being sold at cheaper prices.

The owner’s wife sells her handmade organic products ‘Natured Artisans’ which includes soaps, body butter and even pain balms for cramps. In case you’re hungry from all that shopping, you can head to the (Indo) Chinese restaurant in the same compound that serves lunch combos at reasonable rates. We love that you can get clothes, food, and body care products all at the same place without being in a mall.