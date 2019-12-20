This HSR Rental Boutique Lets You Score Lehengas And Gowns Starting INR 600 Only

Need a new lehenga for your BFF’s wedding? Or an evening gown for the office party? Well, then step right into Kyasa in HSR, where you can rent instead of having to buy any of these heavy-duty occasion wear. We all know that renting is a more solid option than buying, right? Well, Kyasa has applied the same money-saving logic when it comes to the party, wedding, and bridal wear. The quaint boutique tucked away in HSR, has a wide collection of fashionable clothes such as sarees, evening gowns, long and short jackets, skirts, palazzos, Anarkalis, and lehengas. There’s also a bridal wear collection.

You can rent an outfit with an easy five-step process. Visit Kyasa boutique and you can select your outfit ranging from sarees, salwar, gowns, and lehengas for the occasion. Then book your chosen outfit by paying a refundable security deposit and the rental fees for the amount for the days that you’d like to rent the outfit. On the booked date either collect your outfit from the store directly or get it delivered to your doorstep. Make heads turn with your outfit at the wedding or party and then finally, return the garment to the store directly or get it delivered back. Plus, get your deposit also back post the return.

If the chosen outfit needs alterations, they’ll take your measurements and alter it just for you. These clothes are trendy and can be fitted as per your measurements. If you are worried about hygiene, don’t be as all clothes are dry cleaned regularly and after use as well. Why buy when you can rent, right?