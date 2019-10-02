Come rain or shine, it’s important to look gorgeous when the festive season is on or even if you have to attend an upcoming wedding. Get your ethnic look on and make heads turn. From sarees to lehenga sets to kurta pyjamas, feel glamorous. Pick from the range of brands and budget options to get that right outfit that fits your personality and body type.
Got A Wedding To Attend Or Festivities Coming Up? These Stores Stock Up On Glamorous Ethnic Wear For You
Mysore Saree Udyog
An iconic store on Commercial Street, head here if you are confused about what to purchase for the festive season. With readymade clothing to bespoke attire, you can choose from their range of colours and different fabrics. The in-house design team will make sure you look beautiful and trendy.
Jiya's Boutique
Jiya’s Boutique on Kasturba Road is where you want to head if you’re looking for a posh look. Kurtas, anarkalis, sarees and jewellery start at INR 850 upwards. The owner, Poonam is very helpful and will take you through all the clothes here. If you have something in mind, Poonam will create it for you and get accessories to match with your clothes.
Anahe
A multi-designer boutique in Indiranagar, head on over to Anahe for minimalistic fashion and occasion wear shopping for the upcoming season. Saree gowns and dhoti pants with crop tops from here will definitely give you an edge. Lace, georgette, linen and silk are all available. Pick some accessories to go with your attire -- embroidered clutches, stoles with sequins and shoes.
Kalakruti
Head on over to Kalakruti if you are looking for a last-minute attire for the festive season or an upcoming wedding. Budget-friendly outfits, exquisite dress materials and a steal deal on kurtas are on offer here. Starting from INR 4,000, you’ll find elegant pieces with moderate to heavy embroidery work done on them. You can even get your alterations and customisations done should you need them.
World Of Women
Located in Commercial Street, World Of Women is great for festive wear shopping. Heavy to light lehengas, sarees made of silk, georgette and satin with embellishments are all great options for occasion wear. Stock up on designer kurtas, salwar sets and maxi dresses for cocktail parties when the Diwali season is on.
Bagh India
Bagh India is home to ethnic outfits made out of natural fibres and ethnic motifs. This brand is located in a two-storey building and stocks up on kurtas, salwars suits and sarees made of handloom. Pure cotton, raw silk, tussar and chanderi silks in shades of red, green, orange and blue among others.
Epoch Designer Studio
Located in JP Nagar, Epoch is based out of a bungalow and only does bespoke wear for women and children. If you’re looking to splurge and get that one beautiful outfit you saw on your Pinterest board, book an appointment with them. Each detail is handmade and intricately done by artisans who work with the studio.
