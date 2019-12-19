Drape Yourself In Sarees And Handicrafts From North Karnataka From This Ethnic Brand

Ethnigram started out with a mission to provide a platform for artisans to sell handmade goods. They sell handmade goods sourced directly from local artisans. From cotton silk sarees to naturally dyed handmade quilts for infants (which are perfect for summer!), Ethnigram uses traditional techniques and gives it a modern touch, making it unique yet acceptable to wider audience.

Ilkal sarees with intricate Kasuti work to authentic handloom sarees with Ganga Jamuna borders, Ethnigram sells handlooms, home decor and products for infants as well. Wooden toys (they currently have a variety of wooden birds) and stuffed pillows (of elephants) are great gifting options for a baby’s birthday (or even a bridal shower!). They use natural dye on all their products and we love that the starting range here is from INR 500. We suggest checking them out for their earthy aesthetic and sustainability.