Order Some Amazing Quick Bites From This Delivery Kitchen In Indiranagar

I was pleasantly surprised by the Samosa and Punjabi lassi for sure by Chainama. Love the way, you guys put this much effort into the preparation of these delicious, and tasty samosa. And I ain't talking about normal samosa guys! These are different, stuffed samosas. As right now they are only operational through online food service. But let me tell you about the samosa I tried out: 📍Tandoori Chicken Samosa 📍Maggi Samosa 📍Paneer Samosa 📍Chowmine Samosa Each of these was different in taste as an obvious cause of their stuffing. I would highly recommend you guys to try out these as evening snacks ones! Coming to their Punjabi lassi, you won't believe if I say they don't any water and any flavour in the making process of this lassi, but trust me this is totally true. It was pretty thick and the taste was pretty close to authentic Punjabi lassi. I really love this place for ordering my evening snacks. You guys should try their Samosa and lassi for once. And I am sure you gonna love the taste.