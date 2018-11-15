For The Perfect Party Or Wedding, This Event Stylist Needs To Be On Your Speed Dial

I love me a good party. But the planning and running around can get tedious. Especially when it’s a larger and more elaborate event. So why not leave it to an expert to do all of it, while you just share your thoughts and have it all customised to suit your needs, taste and budget? Enter Natasha and her quirky boutique, Bling It On. Just tell her what the occasion is, the budget you have in mind, and a few details about the kind of guests you’re expecting. Then sit back, and let her take care of the food, decor, lights, music and even party favours.

Don’t want a stylist just some styling? You can buy stuff off the website which has things like hanging decoration, cutesy table decor — matching cloth, serviettes, plates and cutlery, balloons (not just regular balloons, folks. I’m talking, musical and gliding balloons) and even banners for occasions such as birthdays, baby showers and congratulatory ones.

Oh, also, since photo booths are all the rage, you can even stock up on props (tiaras, glasses, masks, and hats). Thinking of a theme? They’ve got you covered. Be it the usual princess, Disney or superhero ones for the kids, or Great Gatsby, Hollywood and the current favourite, Minions, everything from decor, invitation, favours and food (especially cakes) will be spot on. And the best part? It’s done tastefully. And if you want a broader theme like pastel colours, spring, classic and floral, that’s fine too.

For kids, you can even get bouncy castles, ball pens, magicians and face painters organised through them. I told you, you’ve got to have them on Speed Dial.