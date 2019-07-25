Have You Tried The Canteen's Potli Biryani Yet? Head To This Place ASAP!

Cafes

The Canteen

Bengaluru, Karnataka
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ramadevi Plaza, 1st Floor, 773, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

The Canteen is an awesome little place in Indiranagar. It has some tasty snack bites, the ambience is quirky and fun and the food is spicy and delicious! The Potli biryani is definitely worth a try if you're in the mood for some spicy food. Also, don't miss the sheekh kebabs and their chilli chicken.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

