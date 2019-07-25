Have You Tried The Canteen's Potli Biryani Yet? Head To This Place ASAP!

The Canteen is an awesome little place in Indiranagar. It has some tasty snack bites, the ambience is quirky and fun and the food is spicy and delicious! The Potli biryani is definitely worth a try if you're in the mood for some spicy food. Also, don't miss the sheekh kebabs and their chilli chicken.
