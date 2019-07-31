To find a cosy library/bookstore where you can spend time with fellow bookworms is heaven indeed! Champaca ticks all boxes. The place is so welcoming and the greenery adds to it's charm. Also the fact that they some great collection of books is just perfect. Spent an entire afternoon here with friends and we really did not want to leave it.
Every Bookworms Dream Place!
Book Stores
- upwards: ₹ 600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
I wish the space was little bigger, had to wait to find a table
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family
