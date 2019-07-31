Every Bookworms Dream Place!

Book Stores

Champaca

Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

7/1, Edward Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

To find a cosy library/bookstore where you can spend time with fellow bookworms is heaven indeed! Champaca ticks all boxes. The place is so welcoming and the greenery adds to it's charm. Also the fact that they some great collection of books is just perfect. Spent an entire afternoon here with friends and we really did not want to leave it.

What Could Be Better?

I wish the space was little bigger, had to wait to find a table

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family

