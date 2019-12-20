This Outlet In Whitefield Is All About Some Amazing Varieties Of Brownies!

If you are a brownie lover Golden Brownies, is what you should search for. They have an amazing brownie based menu - brownies, Brownie Milkshake, brownie sundae and a lot more. The signature Red Velvet was really very good. We specifically liked the brownie with an Indian twist, gajar ka halwa brownie. The brownies moist, and dense which was amazing.The Brownie Milkshake was absolutely lip-smacking, should confess that I have become a total fan of brownie milkshakes, the chewy bit that you get in between are great intermittent breaks as you relish a great bottle of Milkshake. The Sundae was a real jar of joy. Every spoon of vanilla coffee Mocha Brownie chunks was a real treat.