Cakewala 4th T Block is a decently created space! With menus displaying things that will make you want to eat them all! Right from the cupcakes to burgers, everything is included! The taste is great for the rates they are demanding with a broad range! Amazingly soft and worth the price! Must try the Ginger garlic bread!
From Cupcakes To Burgers? Everything Under One Roof!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Better Seating arrangements!
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
