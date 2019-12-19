From Cupcakes To Burgers? Everything Under One Roof!

Dessert Parlours

Cakewala

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

33, Near SSMRV College, 26th Main Road, 4th T Block Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cakewala 4th T Block is a decently created space! With menus displaying things that will make you want to eat them all! Right from the cupcakes to burgers, everything is included! The taste is great for the rates they are demanding with a broad range! Amazingly soft and worth the price! Must try the Ginger garlic bread!

What Could Be Better?

Better Seating arrangements!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

