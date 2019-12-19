Rustic Chic Or Vintage Hipster: Hit Up This Jayanagar Furniture Store To Redecorate

Located in the quiet by lanes of Jayanagar 4T Block, Evotique is a home decor and furniture store whose designs are both evocative and unique. Spread over three floors, the store stocks up on everything from closets to cute wall fixtures and accessories.

Home decor starts from INR 250, and can go all the way up to a couple of lakhs depending on what you buy (we really liked the dining set made with an old temple door). The first floor houses furniture like dining sets, cots, wardrobes, study desks, coffee tables, and the like. What’s cool is that a lot of their collection is made using reclaimed, recycled and upcycled materials like wood from old structures, panels from old houses, and metals from old machines. Sceptics, they also have furniture made with new materials but processed to look and feel distressed (and are lighter on the pocket, but only relatively so). Ideal for gifting options, especially as a housewarming gift, their range will catch the eye. From mirror sets, clocks in old brass kettles, rustic can also be quirky here.

With a little something for everyone, head to the third floor and check out their assortment of bar stools, as well as Jaipur style wooden room dividers. We also loved their rolling coffee table, which was a coffee table that looks like an old, basic, transport wagon. Trust us when we say you’ll spend at least an hour just exploring the store!