For Classic Kolhapuri Chappals Or Juttis, We Keep Going Back to This Comm Street Shop

Exotic Shop in Comm Street has a wide selection of Kolhapuris to choose from — be it closed shoes, chappals or juttis starting from just INR 300 upwards. There is no ignoring the shop with its collection of Kolhapuri footwear hanging from the ceiling in nude, brown, tan and yellow shades. Plus, really mojris or bantus (a mix of a shoe and chappal with an open back), colourful and intricately painted chappals, and Jodhpuri, Punjabi and Pakistani juttis. The chappals and bantus can fair well with both ethnic and modern outfits, so really, you can easily go from office to mehendi without changing your shoes.

The shop also has more elaborate stuff for special occasions like weddings. Think pointy-toed embellished juttis for men (which the girl’s side will steal, if you’re the groom, so buy two, boys! Full paise do jhoote lo feels) and jewelled juttis for women to add that hint of tradition to your outfit be it a lehenga or sari. These are real life-savers when it comes to sangeets — flat shoes to dance all night without compromising on style (absolute win!). In case you’re wondering about the material, they are 90 percent leather made according to the shop owner. And since it’s street shopping, you can try your bargaining skills to score yourself a pair. The prices range from INR 300 to INR 2,500, so go ahead and let your feet do the talking.

