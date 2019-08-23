Expansive Brew Park With Deliciously Food & Drinks

Uru Brewpark is a delicious destination by itself, very modern concrete and metal accents with a multitude of seating options and many interesting concepts within, one large space that can accommodate an entire wedding party. There is a covered DJ space, open-air cocktail seating, a gin garden, a coffee roaster, all engulfed in a beautiful green setting with minimal, serene water bodies. I visited the place for a meet-up with LBB insiders and was fabulously surprised with the options on drinks, and food. We were a huge bunch so we ordered several starters and shared. I loved the fact that the Mezze Platter was fresh with the soft pitas served hot and refilled upon request, absolutely delicious Platter. The creamy Tandoori mushrooms were too good, I don’t remember how many reorders it underwent. The Crostini Platter was another delicious shareable Plate which was superb if only the bread could have been a little thinner & crisp. It was almost a bruschetta Platter, which we ordered separately. The bruschetta was nice with fresh tomatoes and sharp basil. The Water chestnut Dimsums were well made, could have done a little more with the filling though. The accompanying sauces were just perfect. For mains, the Thai green curry was very nice, well made. The artichoke pizza was yummy delicious as well. In Desserts, the tiramisu was Yummy, Though we got more of a rum hit than a Kahlua Punch. The apple pie was decent and so was the chocolate mousse, fab chocolaty hit, loved it. We ended with a high note of cold brews, the one with Tonic water was outstanding and comes highly recommended.