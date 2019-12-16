This Cafe In Koramangala Serves Amazing Varieties Of Grilled Food!

Grill Daddy, located in Koramangala 7th block, serves some of the best grilled continental dishes. If you are someone who is a fan of grill food, this is a must-visit the place. Almost every dish on their menu is grilled food. The ambience is minimal yet elegant. Service is fairly quick. Pocket-friendly prices. Tried various dishes here and would love to recommend a few. Grilled spicy pineapple - This is my go-to dish in ever grill restaurant I visit and this never disappoints. Also, the generous chickpeas salad is so refreshing and yummmmm. Pine wheel chicken - A must try, a strip of chicken stuffed with different cheeses and grilled. Served of a bed of lip-smacking homemade sauce. Homemade hummus and Falafel - Not a grilled dish, but the quality and quantity are good. Grilled and creamy chicken steak -Now this chicken steak is good, real good. Juicy and succulent chicken grilled and topped with homemade mushroom sauce. Served with veggies, flavoured rice and mashed potatoes. Chocolate mousse icecream - Yes, absolutely, chocolate mousse ice cream, a homemade ice cream, looks like just another dark chocolate ice cream, but the taste is just amazing. A freezing rich chocolate mousse. Would like to thank the staff for their hospitality and making our dining experience a pleasant one. Bon appetit!