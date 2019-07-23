The Modern Indian Cuisine At This Casual Dining Restaurant, Street Storyss

Street Storyss is a casual dining restaurant in Indiranagar. It's a vegetarian-only restaurant. Talking about the ambience, the place has a cafe kind of outlook to it. Very elegant and stylish interiors, it's a small place but very well arranged with a spacious table and seating arrangements and can comfortably accommodate up to 40 people at a time. The overall feeling of the place is like a small bistro with a hip atmosphere, also there is semi open-air single table setup as well, which feels good to dine at that table in evening times. The food menu is modern Indian and continental, prompt service, the food presentation is fantastic, the place suits well for going out with bae or even with a bunch of friends.