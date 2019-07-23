Experience The Traditional Indian Cuisine With Modern Touch At Go Native

Go Native is a casual dining restaurant located in Jayanagar, it's a pure vegetarian restaurant serving vegan options and Jain food as well. Lovely ambiance. It is a house converted into a restaurant, a very well planned arrangement of wooden floor, tables and seating. They have both indoor and semi-open-air seating arrangements. Overall the whole ambience theme feels like a mix and match of vintage, modern decorations and very artistic looks. As the name suggest Go Native, it is themed to live up to a feeling of nostalgia of visiting a native. They have set up an organic shop on the ground floor selling lots of different kinds of stuff, ranging from cosmetics to food products. The dine-in place is on the first floor. Talking about food, the food menu is South Indian and North Indian cuisine. The food menu is categorized into desserts, large plates, small plates, soups and salads. The menu spread includes many innovative kinds of stuff which are prepared in a very unique fashion, food presentation is mesmerizing. The menu spread includes a mix of South Indian, North Indian and few continental items. The cool thing about this place is that the menu keeps changing every 3 months, season to season, so people always have a reason to come back and visit again to try out the newly curated items. Prompt service, food served was right on time, a good level of hospitality shown towards the customer by staff. This place is a vegetarians paradise with so many items which may sound familiar but they are innovated to different versions from their original recipe ranging in different flavours and taste and attractively presented. A must places to visit for vegetarians, the suits very well with all kinds of demography, from students, couples, family to elderly persons a must-try place.