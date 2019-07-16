With Amazing Decor & Yum Food! Stop By This Restaurant In Indiranagar

Daddy is now in Bangalore, experience this place now in Indiranagar which has a flipping bar. And the ambience is really good with Roman culture, as well as terrace seating in white furniture which is definitely nice. They also have a private dining room if you want to go with family. The best thing to experience here is the flipping bar and the rooftop is really nice. For food I had many things but the best to try here is Dal makhani Stuffed Kulcha, Green Cooler Mocktail is amazing, Vietnamese fruit salad, Peanut Gobi started is also amazing, cheese dumpling is good to go for. Also, their brownie with ice cream is lip-smacking.