This Outlet Has Varieties Of Khichadi On The Menu, Check It Out Now!

Everything here is an 'experiment' ! Khichdi Experiment is situated in the prime party location and that too for Khichdi's .I can say they mean it all the way. This place is all about Khichdi,ambience says it.They have varieties of Khichdi's on their menu and the staff explains well about each and every dish.This is a must place visit for people who like Khichdi's and who want to experiment . Being a Keralaite, i tried Kerala Mathan Khichdi and i was not sure whether it will be good as first time am trying pumpkin khichdi.The quantity was enough for a person and thick curd,papad and pickle provided as accopaniments.It's served hot as they prepare only after ordering.The Khichdi was way better than expected and i didn't felt any raw taste.Mixed curd with Khichdi and the taste was amazing.Tried Bengali panch phoran khichdi and that was also good. I am not a Khichdi fan eventhough i felt both were good and this should be tried atleast once by everyone .Healthy food is better than anyother fast food.