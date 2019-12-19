Explore Eclectic Japanese Flavours At This Gorgeous Restaurant! Sushi And Robata Anyone?





What are we wanting to try? Almost all, but their sumptuous Sushis, Pork bao and Sashimi are keeping us hitched! The restaurant balances its menu well between the Non-vegetarian and vegetarian options while keeping the ambiance highly cozy, comfortable and graceful. Its bright and cheerful ambient colors of red, black and white bring this place in all the glory.

It is all the fancy you need with the presentation without burning a hole in our pockets and never disappoints us with the intricately cooked vegetables and spices.

Don’t forget to have your insta-worthy takeaway moments by ending your perfect evening and platter with the ‘Fig and date Dimsums’ and ‘Banana fritter Sunday’.