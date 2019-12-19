If you are a sushi fanatic who also loves to experience the intricate spices and aura of an authentic Japanese restaurant, this is your go to place! The Manga themed ‘You Mee’ restaurant in Orion Mall, Bengaluru walks you down the Japanese streets and makes you relish dimsums, Ramen and Robata as much.
Explore Eclectic Japanese Flavours At This Gorgeous Restaurant! Sushi And Robata Anyone?
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Mahalakshmi
Great For
Shortcut
If you are a sushi fanatic who also loves to experience the intricate spices and aura of an authentic Japanese restaurant, this is your go to place! The Manga themed ‘You Mee’ restaurant in Orion Mall, Bengaluru walks you down the Japanese streets and makes you relish dimsums, Ramen and Robata as much.
What Makes It Awesome?
What are we wanting to try? Almost all, but their sumptuous Sushis, Pork bao and Sashimi are keeping us hitched! The restaurant balances its menu well between the Non-vegetarian and vegetarian options while keeping the ambiance highly cozy, comfortable and graceful. Its bright and cheerful ambient colors of red, black and white bring this place in all the glory.
It is all the fancy you need with the presentation without burning a hole in our pockets and never disappoints us with the intricately cooked vegetables and spices.
Don’t forget to have your insta-worthy takeaway moments by ending your perfect evening and platter with the ‘Fig and date Dimsums’ and ‘Banana fritter Sunday’.
So What We’re Saying…
The You Mee restaurant conveniently placed in one of the city’s bustling areas can be your perfect go-to place for a Japanese treat after college with friends or an exquisite dinner date. The platter presentations sure will give you a lavish taste in complete value for money. What more do we need?
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Mahalakshmi
Comments (0)