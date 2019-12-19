Explore The Amazing Asian Culture With Taiki!

Taiki is a great place to try amazing Pan Asian dishes suited to Indian tastebuds. This small restaurant situated in the busy roads of Indiranagar provides various dishes from Thailand, China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and other Asian countries within affordable prices. Coming to the service, the waiters were quite helpful and friendly. The time taken for the dishes to get served on the table was quite less. Furthermore, the waiters had adequate knowledge about the dishes served by the restaurant. Lastly, the food was quite good. So were the drinks. Bingsu, Ramen and Laksa are a must try over here. Food- 4.5/5 Ambience- 4/5 Service- 4.5/5