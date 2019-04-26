For those looking to score some high street and international brands such as FCUK, Vero Moda, Zara, Allen Solly, Stella McCartney, ONLY, and Tommy Hilfiger, we got you covered. Our list of the best export surplus stores in Bangalore will have you picking up new styles without blowing up a fortune.
Shop High Street Brands And Get Your OOTD At These Export Surplus Stores
Spotlight
The export surplus store in Indiranagar is our go-to for brands such as Diesel, Lacoste, Arrow, American Eagle Outfitters, French Connection, Lee, and Ed Hardy. The collections for men and women are quite extensive and you can pick up options starting as low as INR 600. Special shoutout to the range of casual wear they have for men.
Brands Outlet
It's the go-to export surplus store in Koramangala for club jerseys, jeans, and a whole range of apparels from Levi’s, Jack & Jones, GAS, Nike, and Superdry. There are interesting options for women too. Ethnic wear options are from BIBA, FabIndia, and W while your tops, shirt dresses, pullovers, and floral prints are from brands such as Zara, Allen Solly, Forever 21, Dressberry, Mango, H&M, Only, and Vero Moda.
Wardrobe
One of the best export surplus stores in Kalyan Nagar, Wardrobe stocks only on menswear collection from brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. You can pick up formal trousers and shirts too from brands such as French Connection as well as get slim fit and ripped jeans from Ed Hardy under the INR 1,500 mark.
What2Wear
If you are in Commercial Street looking for export surplus stores, you definitely need to drop by this store that stocks up on Tommy Hilfiger, Abercrombie & Fitch, Banana Republic, and Zara Men. With prices starting at a mere INR 400, you can also grab jeans from the likes of Pepe, Wrangler and, even, Armani Exchange a little over INR 1,000.
Classy Rags
The export surplus outlet features clothing from some of the international high street brands including Abercrombie & Fitch, F&F, Hollister and Timberland in fashion at seriously low prices. The collection for ladies far outweighs the men's collection of jeans and shorts (both formal and casual) from brands such as Levi's and United Color Of Benetton.
