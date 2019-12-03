Experience Exquisite Dine-In Experience At Fattoush

Suppose you are planning to take your friends and family for an exquisite dine-in experience that serves delicacies from across the continent(s). I have found out such a spot at the southern space of Bengaluru, named Fattoush. I have visited the spot this weekend and I have loved the ambience, service staff and the range of delicacies they offer. The Head Chef is a magician I must say as he curates every dish with the right ingredients and perfect presentation. To start with, they welcome you with 30ml of welcome drink which is refreshing such that you should enjoy it sip by sip. On salad, they have served Fattoush Special which has been full of crispy snack + fruits + appetite boosting veggies. On drinks, they got Passion Mojito which looks so posh and tempting, and there was Blue Orange which was good too but best of all was Lady Mist (Vanilla + Litchi + Mint) it is something which will definitely give you a drinkgasm. As starters I got, Crispy Chilli Babycorn, Honey Chilly Potato, Tiranage Paneer which were tasteful and consisted right ingredients. Out of these, I liked the CC Babycorn as it was perfectly roasted and deliciously juicy inside. For Main Course, I tried Paneer Tikka Masala, Malai Kofta, Dal Makhani, Biryani, Butter Naan. All of them were nice and good to taste but the best was yet to arrive - Desserts. We got Royal Falooda, Rasmalai, Vanilla Brownie, Shahi Tukda and Fattoush Special - SitaFal Custard, and all of them deserve to be on our list whenever you gonna visit Fattoush. On the last note, I like to praise the Head Chef who served these mouthwatering dishes to us and to all of you who are reading this, I recommend Fattoush for an amazing food dine-in experience.