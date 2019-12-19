Own The Casual Cool Look With Comfy Clothes From This Store In Ulsoor

We've all been there. You receive an event invite and you're all excited about it when suddenly, you find these dreaded words right at the bottom: "Dress Code: Smart Casuals." (What does that even mean?) Try not to panic. Head straight to Faazz in Ulsoor, and pick an outfit that will make you look like the belle (or in this case, beau) of the smart casual ball.

While Faazz mostly houses men's wear, ladies - don't feel left out. Find here a bunch of accessories (sunglasses and belts, for example), t-shirts, polo shirts and even pyjama sets to add to your wardrobe. Speaking of pyjamas, they house the cutest collection here, featuring cutesy animals and kawaii cartoon characters starting from INR 450, perfect for having a snuggly night in.

Lads, they house a wide variety of jeans (starting from INR 1,000), casual t-shirts (in solid colours as well as stripes and prints) and relaxed but well fitting semi-formal shirts that you can smartly pair with loafers or brogues. We also spotted comfy, light coloured shorts that you can wear to brunch parties (you're really going to be a social butterfly after this haul). T-shirts and shirts are priced from INR 400, so don't think twice before you swipe.