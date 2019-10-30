Healthy Much? Fab Cafe In Jayanagar Is All You Need!

Cafes

Fab Cafe

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

5, New Diagonal Road, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

Fab Cafe is a small cafe at the Fab Store at Jayanagar. The cafe is cozy and has an amazing ambience with lovely interiors. One can experience both food and shop at one stop. They serve healthy, organic and vegan food. This cafe can accommodate up to 40 pax at a time, we visited this place on Sunday for lunch. The service was good and the staff was friendly. What all we had: - Chocolate milkshake: It was the best milkshake I had. All-day breakfast menu: -Mango smoothie bowl: mango smoothie with pomegranate and some muesli. - Desi egg akuri: scrambled egg with tomato, onions served with singhara flour parata. Starters we had - Mutton galouti: mutton on a mini kuttu bread. - Spicy sprout filled panipuri: puri stuffed with aloo and sprout with 3 types of pani. Main course we had: -Kerala fish molee with red rice: It was too good. Desserts we had: Caramelized banana cake

How Much Did It Cost

₹500 - ₹1000

Best To Go With

Family, Bae

Other Outlets

Fab Cafe

RajaRajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

Pioneer Plaza, 642, Kenchanahalli Main Road, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru

