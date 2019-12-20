On A Diet? Fab Cafe Is All About Healthy Meals!

FabIndia is a brand that has made its way into our home either in terms of apparel or a fragrance or toiletries but now they've just taken a step higher and introduced the concept of FabCafe on Mg road and I think this is one of the best things they could've brought into my life. From a Vegan peanut jaggery coffee shake that contains the obvious peanut butter, palm jaggery syrup, cold-pressed coffee and vegan ice cream that has vegan almond milk as it's base to a delicious plate of mini idlis served alongside cashew cheese(it's on the kid's section but I like it anyway). FabCafe has a lot to offer. To begin with, I'd like to tell you guys what I loved the most - It was the melt in the mouth Galauti kebabs placed on what they call Kuttu discs which are mini semi-hard flour parathas. They're served alongside some mint chutney and go great together. Next, the momos - they have vegetarian and non-vegetarian options where the dough is made out of Drumrolls please because it's made out of jackfruit flour. Tell me you heard of it before, and I'll be astonished. Healthy and tasty! Moving on to the main course, their basic chicken tikka masala went fabulously well with their multigrain parantha and was even better when the parantha was topped with some molten butter. (Do ask for butter on the side as it doesn't come along with it). To end with, I had a flourless chocolate cake with vegan berry ice cream and a mango caramel cheesecake with a base made from not graham crackers but dates and nuts! Can't wait to go back there.