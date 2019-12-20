Check Out this Indo-Western Store In Meenakshi Mall For Ethnic Occasion Wear

If you have a bestie’s wedding coming up and need to do some last-minute shopping, head on over to our beloved Fabindia in Meenakshi Mall. Located on the second floor, Fabindia is a great spot for ethnic occasional wear. Minimalistic and stylish is what you will find here, from lehenga blouse and chudidar sets to even modern outfits like ikat pants and crop tops, this Indo-Western store is a great option for both men and women (and even kids).

Apart from apparel, Fabindia also sells home decor and linens like blankets and bedsheets that apart from keeping you warm will also add an earthy tone to your space. Accessories like clutches, jewellery, bags and bath and body care can all be found here. Since most of their stuff is made from khadi and cotton, it is utility-based and keeps you comfy along with giving you a majestic look. Priced on a slightly more expensive side, we definitely think it’s worth investing in their products.

