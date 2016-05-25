Fabindia brings back its annual tribute to all things Indigo with a new collection inspired by Orchha in Madhya Pradesh.
Blue Is The Warmest Colour In Fabindia's New Indigo Diaries Collection
To Dye For
A tribute to the ancient art of indigo dying, Fabindia’s new collection, fittingly called Indigo Diaries, will offer apparel, home decor and other accessories all with the dominant ‘neel’ colour. Inspired by the historical town of Orchha in Madhya Pradesh, the collection takes notes from frescoes and jaalis from the historical monuments in this area. Expect tunics, skirts, dresses, palazzos, shirts, and sarees for women and kurtas and shirts for men in block prints, Dabu and Ajrakh, tie and dye, clamp dyeing, Kalamkari, Shibori and more.
Feeling Blue
There’s also bags, pouches, jewellery, and home decor on offer. Contemporising these ancient techniques, the collection is showcasing colour blocking using engineered placements, new motifs and also explores modern silhouettes. Other highlights include special washes over block prints and on solid indigo on different kinds of fabrics, surfaces created with cracked Batik effects on Dabu, appliqué work from western Rajasthan and re-interpretation of Ajrakh.
