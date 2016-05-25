Blue Is The Warmest Colour In Fabindia's New Indigo Diaries Collection

A tribute to the ancient art of indigo dying, Fabindia’s new collection, fittingly called Indigo Diaries, will offer apparel, home decor and other accessories all with the dominant ‘neel’ colour. Inspired by the historical town of Orchha in Madhya Pradesh, the collection takes notes from frescoes and jaalis from the historical monuments in this area. Expect tunics, skirts, dresses, palazzos, shirts, and sarees for women and kurtas and shirts for men in block prints, Dabu and Ajrakh, tie and dye, clamp dyeing, Kalamkari, Shibori and more.