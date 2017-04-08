Boys, Looking For Work Wear At Discounts? These Two Stores In HSR Should Sort You Out

From formal trousers to formal shirts and jeans to semi-formal shirts and to t-shirts to polos, you can do your pay-day shopping here for a steal. This well-stocked outlet offers deals such as Buy One, Get One Free {BOGO}, Buy One At 30 per cent And Three at 50 per cent, and flat 70 per cent discounts. We are always game for those BOGO deals. While the collection is not of the current season, we don’t think you’ll be complaining about wearing micro-checks or chinos, once you see how good the deals are.

Apart from your formal wear, the store also stocks up on blazers and coats, new collections {not on discount}, and accessories such as ties, socks, and handkerchiefs.