When it comes to shopping for formal and semi-formal wear, there’s nothing better than shopping from an outlet store. These two outlet stores in HSR BDA Complex has amazing sales and deep discounts, that won’t burn a hole in your bank account.
Boys, Looking For Work Wear At Discounts? These Two Stores In HSR Should Sort You Out
Louis Philippe Factory Outlet
From formal trousers to formal shirts and jeans to semi-formal shirts and to t-shirts to polos, you can do your pay-day shopping here for a steal. This well-stocked outlet offers deals such as Buy One, Get One Free {BOGO}, Buy One At 30 per cent And Three at 50 per cent, and flat 70 per cent discounts. We are always game for those BOGO deals. While the collection is not of the current season, we don’t think you’ll be complaining about wearing micro-checks or chinos, once you see how good the deals are.
Apart from your formal wear, the store also stocks up on blazers and coats, new collections {not on discount}, and accessories such as ties, socks, and handkerchiefs.
Maharaja Paradise Factory Outlet
This outlet shop sells Peter England, Allen Solly, and Van Heusen clothing at discounted prices. Again as with every other factory outlet, this one does not stock up on the latest collection. But then again, when you can wear a new shirt and a pair of trousers to work, who cares, right? You can always spend big at retail stores when it’s a special occasion.
From formals to semi-formals to casuals, you get discounts between 30 per cent and 70 per cent on items such as jeans, trousers, formal shirts, semi-formal shirts, coats and blazers, and accessories such as ties, belts, and socks. Stock up on the bare essentials or splurge, the choice is yours and so are the discounts. You’ll see that the discounts are for every item that’s stocked up here. And that these discounts are year round as well. So pay-day or any day you can be sure to pick up something good.
