Fan Of Good Food, Shakespeare & Beer? Then This Is The Place For You!

I bet you'd be awestruck, very much like me the moment you enter this place. ShakesBierre is huge and beautiful and is adorned with beautiful art all over! And for those who aren't teetotalers out there, it has a BREWERY too! Oh wait, did I still miss something? Damn yes! They have a PRIVATE place for KARAOKE parties also! I don't think the list could accommodate any more, like what's even left? This place totally surprised me with the food. They have an amazing spread of cuisines from different parts of the world and most importantly they do justice to all of them! Their Mocktails and Cocktails are good too. They majorly have the main hall, an open terrace, another open terrace over it (could be used for private parties as well) and then two private rooms for Karaoke too. The brewery is awaited to be operational on the 27th of April. It got delayed a bit due to the elections. So make sure you give this place a visit. Pro Tip: Go with the best of your cameras and dressed best. This place is heaven for people who love taking pictures. There have been professional model portfolios that have been shot at this place already!