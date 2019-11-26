Fancy Cotton Candy Burrito & Hot Chocolate, Candy Cloud Takes You Inside A Fairytale!

Tired of the daily work pressure and need some time to find your mojo back- Candy Cloud is the perfect place to visit if you have a sweet tooth. Candy Cloud takes you into a fairytale- a place which is full of colourful chairs and tables. Not only the ambience is pretty funky, but also all of their dishes are quite quirky and vivid. Whatever they serve, be it milkshakes, cotton candies, hot chocolate- every one of them has a beautiful presentation. Coming to the service, it's more of a self-service place. However, staff members are quite friendly and courteous. They made sure that we didn't face any issues at all. Lastly, the food was really good. Apart from the presentable desserts, they also have a few savoury dishes such as sandwiches, fries etc. So as to balance the sweetness of the mouth after an individual binge on the rich desserts. My personal favourites here were: * Hot Chocolate * Cotton Candy Burrito * Unicorn Freak Shake In a nutshell, this place is perfect for people who have sweet tooth and love rich desserts and thick milkshakes. And if you're not much of a sugar buff, then don't worry. You can still have a nice cup of hot chocolate and some savoury pizza triangles to cheer yourself up. Worth a try!