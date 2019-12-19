This Shop In Jayanagar Is A Great Find For Offbeat Ethnic Wear!

Ditch Commercial Street and head to the 9th block of Jayanagar for some cool kurta palazzo pants sets in colourful cotton fabrics at Fancy Handlooms. Light blue kurtas with pink buttons and pockets with intricate floral designs, beige kurtas with ethnic motifs along with polka palazzo pants start at INR 800 for a set (we’ve stocked up on some favourites we found at the store). Spaghetti dresses in olive green with adorable umbrella patterns come with overshirts in case you don’t like showing too much skin (this works as a shirt as well).

Kurtas with cycle prints come with matching cigarette pants, trendy kurtas in pink with a slit that shows a bit of tummy are great for occasion wear. You’ll find short kurtas and tops with ethnic designs on them. Even Nehru vests that you could wear over tops that will definitely add glam to your evening attire. Ethnic dresses with gold zari will have heads turning once you enter the room. With prices starting at INR 300, bookmark this place for when you’re broke!