An Adorable Cafe With Delicious Food With Quirky & Green Concept

Cafes

Go Native

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

64, 10th Main Road, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Go Native gives you the homely Feel. It is in the main lane for their new and quirky ideas with green and natural concept. This offers a little boutique that you might want to check, as most of them are handcrafted. They have the best outdoor-courtyard seating's between the greens. The outdoor dining is also available in first floor-Airy and very comfy. A perfect balcony view to main-road, plenty of tables and seating's which I loved with the Antique-household Decor on 1 wall which is so creative and attracting. The cafe doubled as selling trendy house interior collections. And yes they have decorated well with handmade creative-interior lighting's everywhere are just adorable and a great view for outsiders. best time to visit after there creative and adoring lights are on. You will definitely enjoy there evenings.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Bae

