Farm To Table: This Vegetarian Cafe Serves Healthy And None Processed Food

If you’re health conscious and craving for vegetarian food, Go Native should be in your go-to list. As the name suggests this place severs healthy vegetarian dishes made with organic and non-processed ingredients. The ambience of this place is beautiful. We have started with beverages Aam Panna is on their top list. We have tried assorted pav platters, assorted paddu paniyaram. We have ordered Go Native Mango special thali and palak neer Dosa for the main course. They have unique desserts as well in their menu. They have all the organic items for sale on the first and second floors. A good unique ambience and rooftop decor you should must experience.