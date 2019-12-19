This Tiny Shop In Commercial Street Is Jewellery Goals!

Jewellery enthusiasts! If you're walking along Narayan Pillai Street, keep a lookout for a tiny, obscure shop called Fashion Hut on the top floor of a two storey building. It's right above SS Collections and has a lovely range of accessories on display. Jazz up your desi outfit with hair accessories like maang tikas, tiaras and gajras (they also stock up on hair clips and hair extensions to help you keep everything in place!). We also spotted naths with chains as well as nose studs, perfect for adding that extra oomph to your attire. What really caught our eye though is their earring collection. Whether it's jhumkas, studs, pearls or tassels, you'll find that perfect pair to match your outfit, at the starting price of INR 80. If you're looking for heavier jewellery to wear to grand occasions, check out their sets that include a necklace and earrings. Some of our favourites are their kundan sets, temple motif pendants with earrings to match and semi-precious stone sets. Prices for these can go up to INR 2,000.