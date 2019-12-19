Fat unicorn is a Gelato Parlor in New bel road serving the most delicious handcrafted Gelatos in town. You could choose your cone and a variety of toppings from marshmallows to Sprinkles and even Chocolate Hazelnut Syrup. They give you the first two toppings complimentary. They even have a Ruby chocolate topping. We loved the Macaroons and the variety of cookies and dessert. You must try the cookie ice cream sandwich. Their wood fire pizza is a must-try
The Most Delicious Hand Crafted Gelatos At Fat Unicorn
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Nothing
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
