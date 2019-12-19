The Most Delicious Hand Crafted Gelatos At Fat Unicorn

Fat unicorn is a Gelato Parlor in New bel road serving the most delicious handcrafted Gelatos in town. You could choose your cone and a variety of toppings from marshmallows to Sprinkles and even Chocolate Hazelnut Syrup. They give you the first two toppings complimentary. They even have a Ruby chocolate topping. We loved the Macaroons and the variety of cookies and dessert. You must try the cookie ice cream sandwich. Their wood fire pizza is a must-try