The Most Delicious Hand Crafted Gelatos At Fat Unicorn

Dessert Parlours

Fat Unicorn

Mathikere, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 28, Opp. KFC, New Bel Road, Mathikere, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Fat unicorn is a Gelato Parlor in New bel road serving the most delicious handcrafted Gelatos in town. You could choose your cone and a variety of toppings from marshmallows to Sprinkles and even Chocolate Hazelnut Syrup. They give you the first two toppings complimentary. They even have a Ruby chocolate topping. We loved the Macaroons and the variety of cookies and dessert. You must try the cookie ice cream sandwich. Their wood fire pizza is a must-try

What Could Be Better?

Nothing

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

