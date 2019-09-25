Pretty Looking Gelatos & Signature Italian Ice Cream At Fat Unicorn!

Fat Unicorn is a tiny little place in Bel road, trending because of the option it gives people for the best gelato and other signature Italian ice cream. They offer a variety of pretty looking cones too. The interior lightings are the main catch. They also serve ice cream in Tacos which is something new to try at this place.
It would be better if we ourselves could choose the sauce on the cone.
