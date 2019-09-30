ICYMI: Fatima Bakery Has A New Location And We Have All The Info

In case you've not been reading the news, Fatima Bakery shut down to pave way for the metro construction, and while everyone at LBB collectively moaned the loss of those flakey veg puffs, sugary donuts, and bakery goods, we are happy to have spotted the new outlet. Just before the Cathedral School Signal, near Castle Street is Fatima Bakery's new outlet. Smaller than the earlier one, but still serving all the winners, pick up everything from freshly baked bread to snacks and bakery and pastry. We've already started ordering our 4 pm puffs from here, and things are back to normal.

