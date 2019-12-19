Play Fairy Godmother To Your Niece And Buy Her Pretty Dresses And Gowns From Here

Your growing 10-year-old niece might be teetering between still being a kid who lights up when you gift her a princess dress and being a tween that can't be bothered. It's a scary situation. To eliminate even the possibility of a tween tantrum, we'd recommend you shop for dresses, gowns and accessories at Faye in Brigade Road.

Their collection includes everything from casual wear skirts and tops that are just right for family dinners to semi-formal and formal wear outfits that'll make her look pretty no matter what is on her social calendar (trust us, she has one). Whether you're looking for floral motifs, stripes, checks, frills or sheaths, you'll find it all here. We spotted strappy cotton sundresses, a super-cute tutu dress and lovely embroidered tops (we were tempted to ask for these in adult sizes!).

Since they cater to girls from six months of age all the way up to teenagers, there are quite a few options to choose from. Plus, they have a bunch of hair accessories on offer: from floral and bow hairbands to comfy lace bands and colourful hair clips. And just to make sure you complete the entire outfit, check out their collection of shoes and booties too!