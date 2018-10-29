Red Velvet Toast To Sunny Side Eggs: Breakfast Is An All Day Affair At These Eateries In Town

img-gallery-featured

Whoever declared that breakfast was the important meal from the day spoke an absolute truth!  It’s so important that we recommend that you have it all day (and everyday, if you prefer). And considering that many cafes and restaurants serve up deliciousness in the form of fluffy pancakes, crispy bacon, and creamy eggs are part of their all-day breakfast menu - we don’t think we’ll have to nudge you very hard. LBB breaks the news on all-day breakfast places in town.

Social

After a rowdy night on the town, head back here for a heavy-duty breakfast. You can eat your way through the Saddlebags offering (pancakes accompanied by bacon, chicken sausages, fried and maple syrup). There’s also the masala-happy Irani omelette that comes with sweet bun. And good old Poori Aloo Nastha as well! 

Bars

Whitefield Social

4.1

Phoenix Market City, Ground Floor, 29, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default

A Hole Lotta Love Cafe

Along with its equally famous predecessor, Hole In The Wall Cafe, this place will have you feasting on breakfast all-day long. If you want to keep things straight forward, then, go with the English Breakfast that includes sausages, bacon, fried eggs, baked eggs and the whole nine yards. They also dish out Oreo Pancakes, Red Velvet French Toast, and Pesto Chicken and Cheese Omelettes. 

Cafes

A Hole Lotta Love Cafe

4.4

GM Arcade, 1st Floor, 59, Industrial Layout, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

154 Breakfast Club

At this Koramangala dig, you get to tuck into creations like the Meat Your Maker where your plate comes stacked with Sunny Side Eggs, chicken and pork sausages, bacon, ham, Chicken Salami and the list goes on. If you prefer a sweeter meal, then, go with the Nutella waffles or the Choco-Chip pancakes that’s served with ice cream.  

Cafes

154 Breakfast Club

3.9

154, 8th Main Road, 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Smoke House Deli

When you want your breakfast to come with a dash of gourmet, you come here. Their delicately poached eggs come with Smoke Salmon or Creamed Spinach and Roasted Potatoes. Their fluffy Omelettes feature chicken sausages, cheese and ham. For those of you looking to keep things on the lighter side, try the Walnut and Raisin Pancakes and the Amaranth and Flax Seed Granola.

Casual Dining

Smoke House Deli

4.3

1209, Opp. Apollo Clinic, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Cafe Terra

With two outlets in the city, this place has established itself as one of the best places for all-day brekkie. The Cafe Terra’s Ham Basket comes with a ham basket loaded up with sauteed mushrooms, onions and parsley in cream, and topped with an egg. You can also order up Belgian Crepes, waffles with fresh fruit and ice cream, and hearty Italian Frittatas. 

Cafes

Cafe Terra

4.3

1004, Wipro Signal, 80 Feet Road, 1st Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Here & Now

This popular HSR cafe pulls out all the stops for their all-day breakfast offerings. Veggie lovers can dig into the Hash Hotchpotch - hash browns, peas, cottage cheese, corn and a whole lot more. Meat lovers can the Nice To Meat You option that comes with chicken salami, chicken sausages, veggies and eggs.  A Braveheart Frittata brings together eggs and bacon. While the Goan Gala puts the Goan sausage in the spotlight.

Cafes

Here & Now

4.3

28, Opp. BDA Complex, 14th Main Road, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Egg Factory

Looking for an ‘egg’cellent meal? Then, head straight to Egg Factory. You can gorge on eggs done in the way the Turks or the Mexicans or even the Parsis like it. They also have plenty of omelettes that you can pair  with the Bombay Style Masala Toast or the Classic French Toast. 

Casual Dining

The Egg Factory

3.9

Santosh Tower, Ground Floor, 120-A/3, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default

DYU Art Cafe

This gorgeous space is a great place for brekkie at any time of the day. For the humble, there’s the Simple Breakfast that comes with scrambled eggs, chicken sausages, grilled tomatoes and toast. There’s also a full-blown English Breakfast, waffles and pancakes.

Cafes

Dyu Art Cafe

4.4

23, Near Mangala Kalyana Mantapa, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default