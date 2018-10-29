Red Velvet Toast To Sunny Side Eggs: Breakfast Is An All Day Affair At These Eateries In Town

Whoever declared that breakfast was the important meal from the day spoke an absolute truth! It’s so important that we recommend that you have it all day (and everyday, if you prefer). And considering that many cafes and restaurants serve up deliciousness in the form of fluffy pancakes, crispy bacon, and creamy eggs are part of their all-day breakfast menu - we don’t think we’ll have to nudge you very hard. LBB breaks the news on all-day breakfast places in town.