Feast On Some Turkish Baklava At This Cafe In Frazer Town

Cafe Arabica is another feather in the cap of mosque road, which is already considered to be one of the food hubs of Bangalore, especially during Ramadan. Located right opposite to Empire and savoury restaurants and next to Karama this cafe is ideal to have desserts at. Especially when you have an option to feast onto some Turkish and Arabic desserts. Cafe Arabica has 2-3 different versions of Baklava and each one of them is simply amazing. The buttery Flaky Philo pastry stuffed with pistachios or cashew nuts and even dark chocolate will surely give you a foodgasm. The warm buttery flavour and the crispiness of the pastry with a nice crunch of the nuts are simply unexplainable. Apart from Baklava they even have a nice range of pastries, cheesecakes and a lot of baked goodies as well. Cafe Arabica also has the popular Arabic dessert of Kunafa. Considering the price it was slightly not up to the mark. Also, it wasn't too cheesy and crispy how an authentic Kunafa should be, but it's worth trying once if you haven't.