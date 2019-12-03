A Restaurant In The Lap Of Nature: Drop By Chavadi!

The aesthetically beautiful cafe, Chavadi is designed to keep you close to nature. Lots of greenery around the place, stunning view, outside sitting area, rooftop full of plants and a perfect ambience. What else do you need for a Romantic Getaway? This place will surely win your heart. If you are a nature lover and a connoisseur of Good Food, then do visit this place and you will not repent your decision. Surely this place has a wide range of options and I tried quite a few of them for you all. This place serves some really good Appam with Egg Roast Curry, Chicken Tikka, Prawn Tempura WID prawn Crackers, Keema Pav, Fish Cake with Lemon Butter Sauce, Wood Fired Tandoori Chicken Pizza, Paneer Tikka. Wood Fired Apple Pie with Ice Cream and Tiramisu are the must try in dessert section. The Friendly Staff and a Cute open Bar will add on to your experience.